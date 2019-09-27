Another Pakistan Drone Recovered Near India Pakistan Border in Amritsar: Police
Earlier, the police had recovered a half-burnt unmanned vehicle from Tarn Taran on Tuesday which they had said was also used to drop weapons from Pakistan to fuel unrest in Punjab and adjoining states.
Representative image/Reuters
Attari (Amritsar): The Punjab Police on Friday recovered a Pakistani drone, a second such seizure within three days, at a border village here which was used to airdrop arms and ammunition in Punjab, police said.
Earlier, the police had recovered a half-burnt unmanned vehicle from Tarn Taran on Tuesday which they had said was also used to drop weapons from Pakistan to fuel unrest in Punjab and adjoining states.
The latest drone was recovered in Mahawa village based on the information given by one of the four people the Punjab Police had arrested on Sunday who are allegedly part of a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).
Akashdeep also accompanied the team of the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police to the site from where the drone was seized.
The police said the terror group was conspiring to unleash a series of strikes in Punjab and neighbouring states. During investigation, the accused have revealed that drones were used to airdrop arms and ammunition from Pakistan.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Turns Messenger in Housefull 4 Trailer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mixes Sacred Games with Kick
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
- OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro
- US Military Warning, Shooting Victims' Plea: Why Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' is Being Labelled Dangerous