Another Patient from Tamil Nadu Admitted in JIPMER With Nipah Virus Symptoms
Samples of his body fluids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for examination.
Representative image
Puducherry: A 72-year-old patient from neighbouring Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu has been admitted to Jipmer here Monday with suspected symptoms of Nipah virus.
Samples of his body fluids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for examination.
Director of Health and Family Welfare Services KV Raman told PTI Wednesday the patient was Ramalingam from Kattumannarkoil village in Cuddalore district.
He had returned from Ernakulam recently with complaints of fever and was treated at a government hospital in Cuddalore from where he was referred to Jipmer for further examination on Monday.
Raman said that this was the second case from neighbouring district admitted to Jipmer.
Earlier, Natarajan (51), who had returned to his hometown of Cuddalore from Guruvayoor, was admitted to Jipmer with the symptoms of nipah infection recently.
The test report conducted at the National Institute of Virology of the samples collected from Natarajan had tested negative.
Raman said although Natarajan tested negative for nipah virus he passed away due to 'Japanese encephalitis' at Jipmer despite intensive treatment on Sunday.
Raman said the government hospital here had been equipped with necessary facilities, including a special ward, to meet any exigency.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Joins Kohli in England Ahead of Afghanistan Clash
- Renault Triber Unveiled in India, Gets 7 Seats and a Modular Cabin
- Can You Trust Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency? Initial Regulatory Indicators Aren’t Exactly Positive
- Deepika Padukone was All Smiles as She Shares Frame with Kendall Jenner in New York
- Apple Rolls Out The iOS 13 Beta 2 For Developers: Here is Everything That it Brings to Your iPhone
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s