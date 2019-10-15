Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Another PMC Bank Account Holder Dies of Heart Attack in Mumbai, Second Death in 24 Hours

Fattomal Punjabi, who had an account with the PMC bank's Mulund branch, had taken part in protests in the last few days.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
Another PMC Bank Account Holder Dies of Heart Attack in Mumbai, Second Death in 24 Hours
File photo of PMC account holder Fattomal Punjabi who passed away on Tuesday. (News18)

Mumbai: Another account holder of the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank died of a heart attack on Tuesday. This is the second such death of a depositor with the bank within 24 hours.

Fattomal Punjabi, who had an account with the PMC bank's Mulund branch, had taken part in protests in the last few days and had confided in friends about the huge losses he was facing because of the curbs placed on withdrawals from their accounts.

Earlier, on Monday, one Sanjay Gulati of Oshiwara in Mumbai had died of a heart attack after being unable to withdraw his life savings of Rs 90 lakh.

The PMC Bank has been placed under "directions" by the RBI since last month, wherein depositors' withdrawals have been capped. The limits were increased to Rs 40,000 by the RBI on Monday, and the central bank said 77 per cent of the customers will be able to fully withdraw their deposits with this move.

Harried depositors of the bank, which has deposits of over Rs 11,000 crore, have been protesting across the city, and also forced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet them last week when she was out to address a pre-election media conference here.

Four people, including promoters of realty firm HDIL to which the bank made the sour loans, and the lender's former chairman and ex-managing director have so far been arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam.

