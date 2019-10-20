Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Another PMC Bank Depositor Dies in Mumbai, Kin Say its Natural Death

Family members of the deceased Ram Arora, however, claimed that his death was not related to the bank scam or resultant restrictions on withdrawal of funds.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Another PMC Bank Depositor Dies in Mumbai, Kin Say its Natural Death
Representative Image.

Mumbai: A senior citizen holding account in crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank died on Saturday in suburban Mulund, the fifth such case since the alleged scam came to light leading to imposition of curbs on cash withdrawals.

Family members of the deceased Ram Arora, however, claimed that his death was not related to the bank scam or resultant restrictions on withdrawal of funds.

He was a resident of Mulund Colony. "It was a natural death. He was a senior citizen. The death is not related to the bank scam," they said.

According to Arora's kin, he was not solely dependent on funds in his account with the PMC Bank. So, far four depositors of the troubled bank have died since the alleged scam was exposed.

On Friday, 83-year-old PMC bank depositor Murlidhar Dharra, also from Mulund, died with his family claiming that it could not raise money for his heart surgery after restrictions were imposed on fund withdrawals.

Earlier, two depositors died of cardiac arrest, while another, a woman doctor, allegedly committed suicide. The crisis at the bank is being attributed to loans given to realty player HDIL, which were allegedly hidden from regulators' scrutiny, turning non-performing assets.

Five persons including HDIL promoters have been arrested in the case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
