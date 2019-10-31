Another PMC Bank Depositor Dies of Cardiac Arrest, Family Says No Link with Crisis
This is the sixth known PMC Bank depositor who died after restrictions were imposed on withdrawal of funds from the bank, leaving its depositors high and dry.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: A 68-year-old man who had an account with the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) died in suburban Mulund, his relatives said on Thursday.
They, however, did not the blame the crisis at the bank for his death. Keshumalbhai Hinduja is the sixth known PMC Bank depositor who died after restrictions were imposed on withdrawal of funds from the bank, leaving its depositors high and dry.
Hinduja, a resident of Mulund Colony, was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday evening after he complained of chest pain, said a family member.
Hinduja, who ran a shop in the area, died due to cardiac arrest, he said.
"We don't want to blame the bank for the death, as it was by natural causes," he added.
The bank's depositors have been agitating, seeking that they be allowed to withdraw their money which is stuck due to an RBI-imposed cap.
