Another Possible Gas Leakage at LG Polymers in Vizag at Night Triggers Panic, People Evacuated

Another possible gas leakage from LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam on early Friday night at around 1.30 am triggered panic in areas near the plant and forced people to move to safe places.

Vapours were seen coming out of tankers again from LG Polymers plant, and people spotted heavy smoke gushing out of the chimneys.

NDRF teams on ground evacuated people within the 2 kms radius. Villages on other side of the plant within the radius were still being evacuated.

Municipal authorities said the magnitude was not as heavy as the first one, so it could not be termed as a gas leakage.

People from Gopalpatnam, Simhachalam and Pinagadi areas, which are four km away from the plant, were also seen moving to safe places.

The gas smell sent panic in certain areas. Many people rushed out of their houses and were seen heading to safer places by their vehicles.

Local police at few places advised people to move to safe places as a precautionary measure.

Officials, however, said the gas emission was continuing since the major leakage around 3.45 am on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner R K Meena said there was no need for panic. "Efforts are going on to neutralise the gas leak. There is no danger," he said.

The police commissioner hoped that the work to plug the emissions will be completed in a couple of hours.

Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer Sandeep Anand said 10 fire engines and two foam fighters were kept ready in the plant. He said some ambulances were also on standby as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a cargo flight carrying a team of experts and PTBC inhibitor, an antidote for styrene, landed in Visakhapatnam late Thursday.

The experts in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) disaster are likely to begin the operation to plug the emissions after assessing the situation at the plant.

