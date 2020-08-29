Another Property of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari Brought Down in UP's Mau

In an ongoing campaign to take down illegal properties of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the Mau district administration on Saturday pulled down the boundary wall of a godown constructed on village panchayat land here. Ansari is the sitting BSP MLA from Mau.

The godown was constructed in the name of Mukhtar's wife and three other partners in Raini village under Dakshin Tola police station area and the land belonged to the village panchayat. Besides, a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste community was occupying the premises illegally and has been removed, Mau District Magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said.

The land had been under illegal possession for a long time and it has been cleared on Saturday, the DM added. On Friday, an illegal slaughterhouse of one of Ansari's close aide was demolished by the district administration while two buildings in the possession of Ansari's family were demolished in Lucknow's posh Dalibagh area on Thursday.

The state government had recently seized properties of aides of Ansari and also suspended arms licences of four of his aides in Ghazipur.

