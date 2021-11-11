Another Religious Destination in South Added to Ramayana Yatra Special Train

The Ramayana Yatra Special Train of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will take the passengers to one more religious place, the railways has decided. The gift comes on the occasion of Diwali. On Wednesday, the Railway Board authorities added another religious destination in the south to the train’s route, and the passengers are not required to pay any extra charges for it.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation started the Ramayana Yatra special train from Delhi on November 7. The new train will visit the places associated with the life of Lord Ram across the country for 17 days. The special train will return to Delhi on November 23. And now another religious destination in the south has been added to the yatra.

An IRCTC official said that Bhadrachalam in Telangana has been included in the journey. “This temple is situated in Khammam district which is associated with the life of Lord Rama. There are Sita Ramachandra and Anjani Swami Temples on the banks of the Godavari River. People travelling in Ramayana Yatra will be able to do darshan in both these temples."

“The new religious place has been included on the 16th day of the Yatra. While returning from Rameswaram to Delhi on November 22, the train will reach Khammam in the afternoon. The passengers will be able to visit the temples and then the train will leave for Delhi at night and will reach Delhi the next day.”

