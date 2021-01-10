Another Retrenched School Teacher Dies by Suicide in Tripura

A week after a retrenched school teacher was found hanging inside his house, another such educator has died allegedly after consuming poison in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place inside a rubber plantation on Saturday evening, a police officer said.

The woman was admitted to a local hospital where she died later at night, he said. Another 32-year-old retrenched school teacher was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in the remote tribal hamlet of Kamalkantapara in South Tripura district on January 2. His wife claimed he was facing an acute financial crisis after losing his job.

The two educators were among the 10,323 school teachers who lost their jobs after the Tripura High Court in 2014 said their recruitment process was faulty and the Supreme Court in 2017 upheld the order. The teachers were recruited since 2010 during the Left Front rule.

A sit-in demonstration by several retrenched teachers' organisations in Agartala entered the 34th day on Sunday. They requested to bring the body of the teacher who died on Saturday to the protest site but police denied permission for it.

They also blocked the road near their protest site for some time.

.