Another RTC Worker on Strike in Telangana Attempts Suicide as Tension between KCR and Employees Rises

Hyderabad: Hours after the death of a bus driver of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), another worker attempted suicide on Sunday as the strike against the state government entered its ninth day.

Ravi, a TSRTC worker from Narsampet in Warangal district, attempted to immolate himself by pouring petrol over his body. However, police and union workers reportedly prevented him from setting himself ablaze.

Earlier, D Srinivas Reddy, a bus driver who had set himself ablaze at his house near Khammam reportedly in protest against the government not acceding to the demands of the striking employees, succumbed to his burn injuries at a hospital in Khammam.

Meanwhile, Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGO) who met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao criticised union leaders for not approaching talks. They also appealed to TSRTC workers to desist from taking extreme steps.

TNGO president K Ravinder Reddy and secretary Mamatha, who met Rao, slammed the Union leaders for commencing the strike without prior information. The two said that union leaders and the striking employees are caught in the web of political parties.

“We have waited for a few hours to talk and the union leaders failed to turn up. On receiving a call, we met the chief minister and submitted a memorandum to him to address the issues of the employees,” said the TNGO leaders.

The state government also issued a notification to recruit drivers, conductors, electricians, 'shramiks' and other staffs on a temporary basis to keep transport running.

The Telangana High Court will hear the case of the RTC strike on October 15. Rao has ruled out talks with the striking employees.

The ninth day of the strike on Sunday witnessed an increase in unrest among striking workers.

The Congress, BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and others have attacked the state government for not doing anything to prevent the suicide. Opposition parties have also sought compensation for families of the victim.

