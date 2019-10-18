Depositor of Scam-Hit PMC Bank Dies of Heart Attack after 'Failing to Withdraw Money', Fourth Such Death

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, an account-holder with the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank died of a heart attack in Mumbai on Friday, making it the fourth death of a depositor over the last week.

Muralidhar Dhara died after suffering a heart attack, news agency ANI reported. Dharra, a senior citizen, was reportedly unable to withdraw money from the bank for his treatment.

In the earlier deaths, a 39-year-old doctor and an account-holder with the bank allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Mumbai's Versova area earlier this week.

The victim was identified as Dr Nivedita Bijlani and ended her life by taking an overdose of sleeping pills at her residence, according to the police.

Two other account-holders also died of heart attacks on Monday and Tuesday after being unable to withdraw their savings from the bank.

Fattomal Punjabi, who had an account with the bank's Mulund branch in Mumbai, died on Tuesday afternoon, while Sanjay Gulati of Oshiwara died a day earlier. Both depositors had taken part in protests over the last week.

Gulati had lost his job with Jet Airways after the airline was grounded in April following bankruptcy. He has a specially-abled son whose treatment requires over Rs 25,000 a month, and they were struggling to pay his tuition fees, their family members said.

Accompanied by his 80-year-old father, Gulati had participated in the depositors' protest in south Mumbai on Monday morning. Later, while having a late lunch at his house in suburban Oshiwara, he collapsed, his family said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. "He had lost his job and was extremely stressed for the last few days after the bank crisis. He feared we will not get any of our money back," wife Bindu Gulati said. Sanjay's father said they had a deposit of over Rs 90 lakh with the bank.

Punjabi, meanwhile, was on the way to the bank around noon on Tuesday when he suffered a massive heart attack. He was taken to the Gokul hospital, but was declared brought dead. Neighbours said he had Rs 8-10 lakh in his savings bank account and a couple of fixed deposits as well.

The bank has been put under restrictions by the RBI following the discovery of a Rs 4,355-crore scam. Deposit withdrawals have been capped at Rs 40,000 over a six-month period, causing panic and distress among depositors.

The curbs on withdrawals have been in effect since three weeks now when fraud in loans at the bank was detected and the depositors say they are running out of options now. The increase in withdrawal limits, they say, is not sufficient.

Real estate firm HDIL allegedly accounted for 70% of the bank's Rs 9,000 crore advances. According to the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing, HDIL's loans turned Non-Performing Assets, but the bank management hid this from the RBI's scrutiny.

