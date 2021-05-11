Another Senior Doctor Dies from Covid at AMU Medical College, Toll Touches 35

Another senior doctor at AMU's medical college died from coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the number of deaths from COVID and COVID-like symptoms among serving and retired faculty members of the university to at least 35, an official said. Prof Shoaib Zaheer (56) is the second senior faculty member from the Department of Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), who has died from the infection.

Last week, the head of department, Prof Shadaab Khan, too had succumbed to it. He was Professor Zaheer's brother-in-law. Professor Zaheer has died just days after AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor shot off a letter to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), urging it to study if a particular coronavirus variant is circulating around the campus.

The medical college had also sent some samples for genome sequencing to the Institute of Genomic and Integrated Biology Laboratory, New Delhi.

