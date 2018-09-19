GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Another Shocker from Haryana, Girl Gang-raped While Out on a Stroll With Friend

The girl and her friend were beaten up and tied to a tree by four youths.

Ramlal Kondal | News18

Updated:September 19, 2018, 4:07 PM IST
Another Shocker from Haryana, Girl Gang-raped While Out on a Stroll With Friend
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Faridabad: Barely a week after the gangrape in Haryana’s Rewari, another shocking incident has been reported from Ballabhgarh in Faridabad. A girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths on the outskirts of city on Tuesday. She was strolling along with a male friend when they were countered by four youths.

The two were beaten up, after which the girl was raped behind the bushes nearby, according to police. The four accused fled the spot then.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ballabgarh, Balbir Singh said, “Tuesday night we received a complaint from a girl and boy that they had gone for a walk on the Agra Canal at around 7:30-8:00pm. It is a secluded place and the two were countered by four youths who first beat them and then tied them up. Thereafter, the girl was raped," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ballabgarh, Balbir Singh.

A case has been registered against unknown persons at the women’s police station. The police have collected evidence from the crime spot and investigations are underway to nab the culprits.

"We have rounded-up one-two persons and are investigating the matter,” added Balbir Singh.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
