Home » News » India » Another Shraddha-like case in Delhi: Wife, Son kill Man, Chop Body, Store in Fridge & Discard Over Days in Pandav Nagar
1-MIN READ

Another Shraddha-like case in Delhi: Wife, Son kill Man, Chop Body, Store in Fridge & Discard Over Days in Pandav Nagar

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 12:23 IST

New Delhi, India

The fridge in which Deepak and Poonam kept Anjan Das's body after killing him. (News18)

The deceased has been identified as Anjan Das. News18 has learnt that the accused, his wife Poonam and son Deepak, murdered Das over his illicit affair by giving him drugs.

In another Shraddha Walkar-like case, a man’s body was chopped and stored in fridge after being killed by his wife and son in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar. The parts were then disposed over days in and around Pandav Nagar and East Delhi.

The case came to fore when Delhi Police found body parts strewn across Pandav Nagar area. According to cops, the pieces of Das’s body were thrown daily in different areas of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi.

Sources said that the duo used to cut the body into pieces and keep it stored in the fridge and eventually throw them in Pandav Nagar area.

How Aaftab Poonawala Killed Shraddha

Twenty-eight-year-old Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The murder occurred in May.

first published:November 28, 2022, 12:12 IST
last updated:November 28, 2022, 12:23 IST