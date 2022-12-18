A man allegedly killed his aunt, chopped her body into pieces with a marble cutter and dumped them at different places near Delhi highway, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das (33), had informed the police on December 11 that his aunt, Saroj Sharma was missing and also participated in searches with other relatives in Jaipur.

The police began monitoring his activities after his statements in the probe were found to be misleading. He was seen leaving his house with a suitcase in a CCTV footage and a relative had seen him cleaning blood stains near the kitchen of the house, officials said.

Sharma was detained on December 13. During questioning, he confessed to killing his aunt by hitting her head with a hammer following an argument, officials said.

Saroj Sharma was the wife of his father’s elder brother and had been living with them after the death of her husband in 1995. Anuj Sharma’s mother died last year.

Officials said Anuj Sharma’s father left to go to Indore on December 11. On that day, Anuj expressed his desire to go to Delhi but the woman refused. It led to a heated argument and he hit her with a hammer in the kitchen, officials said.

The accused then dragged the body to the bathroom and cut it into eight-10 pieces with a marble cutter. “The accused took the body parts in a suitcase and dumped it at separate places on Delhi highway. Most of the body parts have been recovered,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Paris Deshmukh said.

Shraddha Walkar Murder Parallel

The incident draws a parallel with the sensational murder of Shraddha Walkar, allegedly by her live in-partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi. Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Walker following an argument on May 18, cut her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. About 10-13 bones have been recovered from a forest in the Chhatarpur area, according to reports. On December 15, officials confirmed the DNA of the bones matched with the DNA samples of Walkar’s father. The report of Poonawala’s polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

Aftab had also attempted to dupe the police of Delhi and Mumbai in the initial days of the investigation. The police cracked the case after digital transactions did not match with his statements to the police.

Poonawala was arrested last month and is lodged in Tihar jail. His bail petition was filed before the court on Thursday. During a hearing on Friday, he said though he had signed the vakalatnama, he was not aware a bail petition would be filed by his advocate.

(with inputs from PTI)

