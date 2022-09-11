CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Another Slapgate From Noida: Video of Woman Slapping Security Several Times Goes Viral, Case Reaches Police
1-MIN READ

Another Slapgate From Noida: Video of Woman Slapping Security Several Times Goes Viral, Case Reaches Police

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 11, 2022, 12:37 IST

New Delhi, India

The video shows the woman slapping the guard several times. (Image: News18)

he case comes under the Phase 3 Police Station in Noida, and the society's name is Cleo County

After the video of a woman verbally abusing and physically altercating with a security guard in Noida went viral last month, another such incident has propped up.

A video of a woman, slapping a security guard in a Noida society several times, has gone viral. The case comes under the Phase 3 Police Station in Noida, and the society’s name is Cleo County.

According to sources, the woman who slapped the guard is a professor by profession and the incident has been reported to the police.

In the incident reported last month, the woman who had been arrested for abusing a security guard at a society in Noida, was granted bail on recently by a local court. Bhavya Rai, 32, had been arrested for the incident that took place a day before at the entry gate of Jaypee Wishtown Society in Sector 128. Her lawyer, Inderveer Singh Bhati, said she was granted bail by chief judicial magistrate Richa Upadhyay of the Surajpur court, news agency PTI reported.

The woman had allegedly got into an argument with the security guards of a Jaypee group society in Noida over a delay in opening the gates. In the video, she was purportedly seen grabbing one of the guards by the collar and smacking him across the face. She also made some indecent gestures and threatening remarks to them. She can also be heard abusing them and saying “learn to respect women”.

first published:September 11, 2022, 12:37 IST
last updated:September 11, 2022, 12:37 IST