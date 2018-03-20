English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Another Statue of Dravidian Movement Icon Periyar Vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly condemned the incidents of vandalism of statues across the country and had said that stern action would be taken against those found guilty.
Damaged Periyar Statue (Courtesy: Twitter)
Pudukottai (TN): A statue of social reformer and Dravidian movement icon E V Ramasamy, popularly known as "Periyar", was found damaged in a village here on Tuesday, the latest in a series of similar incidents of vandalism.
Unidentified persons cut off the head of the statue using a chisel and placed it near the roundtana, the local term to describe a roundabout, police said.
On receiving information, police and revenue department officials rushed to the spot. The district authorities swung into action on hearing about the incident, carried out repair works and restored the statue to its original state by 8 am, they said.
The statue unveiled by Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani in 2013 is maintained by the district unit of the party. A large contingent of police has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.
A case has been registered, police said. Earlier, on March 6, a statue of the Dravidian leader was allegedly vandalised in the Vellore district and two persons were arrested.
The incident assumed political significance as it came after senior BJP leader H Raja indicated that statues of the rationalist leader could be the next to be pulled down after a statue of Communist icon Lenin was razed by suspected BJP workers in Tripura.
After coming under fire from political parties for his comments on Periyar, Raja had sought to blame his "Facebook administrator" for the gaffe and had expressed regret over the same.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also strongly condemned the incidents of vandalism of statues across the country and had said that stern action would be taken against those found guilty.
Also Watch
Unidentified persons cut off the head of the statue using a chisel and placed it near the roundtana, the local term to describe a roundabout, police said.
On receiving information, police and revenue department officials rushed to the spot. The district authorities swung into action on hearing about the incident, carried out repair works and restored the statue to its original state by 8 am, they said.
The statue unveiled by Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani in 2013 is maintained by the district unit of the party. A large contingent of police has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.
A case has been registered, police said. Earlier, on March 6, a statue of the Dravidian leader was allegedly vandalised in the Vellore district and two persons were arrested.
The incident assumed political significance as it came after senior BJP leader H Raja indicated that statues of the rationalist leader could be the next to be pulled down after a statue of Communist icon Lenin was razed by suspected BJP workers in Tripura.
After coming under fire from political parties for his comments on Periyar, Raja had sought to blame his "Facebook administrator" for the gaffe and had expressed regret over the same.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also strongly condemned the incidents of vandalism of statues across the country and had said that stern action would be taken against those found guilty.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street