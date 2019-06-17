'Another Strike, Same Result': Amit Shah's Praise for Team India After Spectacular Victory Over Pakistan

Following the Indian cricket team’s spectacular 89-run victory at the World Cup against arch rivals Pakistan, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the team for their “strike”.

Praising Team India, Shah said: “Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance.”

Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance.Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XDGuG3OiyK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 16, 2019

The spectacular performance also won praise from other political leaders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was effusive in his praise, saying he was “proud” of the team for playing an “amazing” game.

Congratulations to Indian cricket team for winning the match against Pakistan in #CWC2019. The Indian team played an amazing game of cricket for this victory. We are all proud of Team India. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 16, 2019

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also joined in as he wrote, "Well played team India. Congratulations for a spectacular win. Jai Hind!"

Former World Cup winning cricketer and the Member of Parliament from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir tweeted "Runs, Rain and total domination.. It’s #7-0. Jai hind."

Runs, Rain and total domination.. It’s #7-0 🇮🇳 Jai hind. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 16, 2019

As senior BJP leaders lined up to celebrate Team India's victory, the opposition leaders were not far off. Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote that the team had given him "a moment of pride".

Planting trees and expanding green cover can help combating desertification and drought. On World Day to Combat #Desertification and #Drought let us motivate all and create awareness to protect nature.“Let’s grow the future together!” #2019WDCD — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 17, 2019

Ashok Gehlot's deputy Sachin Pilot also congratulated the team as he wrote in Hindi, "Heartiest congratulations to team India for keeping their invincible order against Pakistan and wishes for the matches ahead. We hope that you will bring honour to the country by winning the World Cup. We are proud of Team India."

विश्व कप में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ अपने अजेय क्रम को बरकरार रखने के लिए भारतीय टीम को हार्दिक बधाई और आगामी मैचों के लिए शुभकामनाएं। हमें उम्मीद है कि आप विश्व कप जीतकर देश का नाम रोशन करोगे। हमें #TeamIndia पर गर्व है। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) June 16, 2019

PDP leader and former J&K Chief Minister also celebrated India's victory and enjoyed Pakistani team's “self deprecating humour".

Congrats to #IndianCricketTeam for a terrific performance & making the country proud. Pakistan lost but they surely made twitter more entertaining with their self deprecating humour. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 16, 2019

India's victory was led by vice-captain Rohit Sharma who scored a brilliant innings of 140 runs to lead the team to a huge total of 336 runs. Pakistan's response was tame as they kept losing wickets throughout the innings and ended up with 212 runs for the loss of six wickets in 40 overs. Fakhar Zaman was the lone warrior as he played a well-crafted innings of 62 runs. This was India's seventh victory against Pakistan in the World Cup, taking their tally to 7-0.