'Another Strike, Same Result': Amit Shah's Praise for Team India After Spectacular Victory Over Pakistan

Various politicians from across the political spectrum took to Twitter to congratulate Team India for their 89-run victory against Pakistan.

Updated:June 17, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
'Another Strike, Same Result': Amit Shah's Praise for Team India After Spectacular Victory Over Pakistan
BJP chief Amit Shah.
Following the Indian cricket team’s spectacular 89-run victory at the World Cup against arch rivals Pakistan, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the team for their “strike”.

Praising Team India, Shah said: “Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance.”

The spectacular performance also won praise from other political leaders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was effusive in his praise, saying he was “proud” of the team for playing an “amazing” game.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also joined in as he wrote, "Well played team India. Congratulations for a spectacular win. Jai Hind!"

Former World Cup winning cricketer and the Member of Parliament from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir tweeted "Runs, Rain and total domination.. It’s #7-0. Jai hind."

As senior BJP leaders lined up to celebrate Team India's victory, the opposition leaders were not far off. Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote that the team had given him "a moment of pride".

Ashok Gehlot's deputy Sachin Pilot also congratulated the team as he wrote in Hindi, "Heartiest congratulations to team India for keeping their invincible order against Pakistan and wishes for the matches ahead. We hope that you will bring honour to the country by winning the World Cup. We are proud of Team India."

PDP leader and former J&K Chief Minister also celebrated India's victory and enjoyed Pakistani team's “self deprecating humour".

India's victory was led by vice-captain Rohit Sharma who scored a brilliant innings of 140 runs to lead the team to a huge total of 336 runs. Pakistan's response was tame as they kept losing wickets throughout the innings and ended up with 212 runs for the loss of six wickets in 40 overs. Fakhar Zaman was the lone warrior as he played a well-crafted innings of 62 runs. This was India's seventh victory against Pakistan in the World Cup, taking their tally to 7-0.

