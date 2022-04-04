Another Suspected Militant Attack on Non-Locals in Kashmir's Pulwama in Less Than 24 Hours

Suspected militants shot at and injured two non-local labourers in Lajurah area of Pulwama district, a second similar incident reported in less than 24 hours.

A police officer said the suspected militants fired upon two non-locals labourers Monday afternoon but apparently the intention was not to kill but maim and scare them.

Those injured have been identified as Patlashwar Kumar and Joko Chowdary from Bihar. The two have bullet injuries in an arm and legs. They are being treated in Pulwama district hospital.

The Army, police and CRPF have sealed the area and are making inquiries about the incident.

Today’s attack comes hours after a similar attack was carried upon two non-locals in the same district last evening. A non-local driver and conductor were shot at and injured in Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama district at around 7.30 pm on Sunday.

The two villages are at the distance of 8 km.

The two incidents reported within 20 hours come at a time when the Valley is witnessing a peak tourism boom. Thousands of tourists are visiting the Valley every day. On March 28, a record 90 flights touched down the Valley to drop and pick tourists mostly.

Last year, militants had carried a spate of fatal attacks on non-local labourers, mostly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Orissa and West Bengal.

Civilian killings and attacks on policemen and politicians have been going on unabated in the Kashmir Valley since the last few months. The police have said militants from The Resistance Front have been carrying out targeted killings with an aim to disrupt peace in the region.

