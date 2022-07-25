Another Killing After Ripudaman: Why Canada Remains Khalistani Terrorists' Hub | EXCLUSIVE

Another targeted killing in Whistler area, within days of Ripudaman Malik’s murder, shows how Canada remains a safe haven for gangsters and Khalistanis, said top intelligence sources.

Meninder Dhaliwal, 29, and his friend, Sat Gill, were shot dead on Sunday. Dhaliwal was a Brothers Keepers gangster, who lost his elder brother, Harb, to a targeted hit in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour on April 17, 2021. Sat Gill was not a gang member. The Brothers Keepers have been locked in a violent conflict with the United Nations’ Red Scorpions gang and Hells Angel gang over the past several years. Murders of members and associates of one group are often followed by a retaliatory hit within days or weeks.

Dhaliwal was also suspected of possessing a firearm near the Surrey clubhouse of the Hardside Hells Angels chapter in November 2020, but was not charged.

Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted of murder and conspiracy charges in 2005 with relation to the bombing of an Air India flight in 1985, was shot dead on July 14 in Surrey, British Columbia.

HOW THEY OPERATE FROM CANADA

Reports suggest that Punjabi singers and artistes are the main targets of gangsters operating in India or from their safe havens in countries like Canada. In Canada, their main targets are those who oppose Khalistanis or their violent activities.

Punjab has witnessed tens of high-profile murders in the past couple of years. The investigation mostly points towards the gangsters sitting in Canada.

Several gangsters, who hail from Punjab, have been operating in Canada with impunity, according to officials. They not only give orders, but also announce their involvement in the targetted shootings on social media platforms, as was done by Goldy Brar after the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The gangsters operating from Canada are mainly involved in drugs and arms trade, said officials, adding they are also found to be in cahoots with Khalistani elements, supposedly to cover up their illegal activities under the guise of “human rights activism”.

They are known for making extortion calls, blackmailing and kidnapping not only to ensure inflow of money, but also to keep the fear intact, said officials.

NO HELP IN EXTRADITION

Over the past few years, the Government of India (GoI) has sent dossiers of tens of such gangsters, particularly linked to terrorist activities in India, to Canada, besides conveying its concern to the Canadian authorities in several high-level meetings.

However, despite furnishing irrefutable proofs of their involvement in the destructive and terror activities in India, the Canadian authorities have shown no inclination to cooperate, said top GOI sources.

“Canada renders least cooperation, particularly, when it comes to extradition of wanted criminals or terrorists to India. Even in a criminal case such as the Jassi honour killing, it took 18 years to get the two accused extradited to India,” the source said.

It is a general perception that Western countries, particularly Canada, use the Sikh community as their vote bank and money bags. It is precisely for these reasons that the Canadian authorities prefer to be mute spectators when it comes to acting against them, said top GOI sources.

It is also widely believed that these countries have it in their policy to keep India engaged in fighting its internal enemies by providing shelter and patronage to those involved in anti-India activities in their countries.

