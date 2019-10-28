Another Telangana Transport Employee Ends Life, Toll Reaches 4 as Workers' Strike Enters Day 24
While the police are yet to ascertain the circumstances which led Neerja to take the extreme step, her family has alleged that she was depressed over losing her job in wake of the TSRTC employees’ stir.
File photo of the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station during the TSRTC employees' strike over various demands, in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Another Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employee committed suicide in Khammam district on Monday taking the toll to four in the ongoing strike of the TSRTC employees.
The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Neerja who worked as a bus conductor with the TSRTC. Neerja had gone to her parent’s house at Pallegudem village along with her two children on Diwlai. She then received a call from her colleagues to participate in the strike and went back to her house in Khammam where she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.
Just two days back, driver Venkateshwarlu had allegedly committed suicide in Telangana’s Nalgonda. A 46-year-old conductor committed suicide in Hyderabad on October 13, while another set himself ablaze in Khammam district.
Over 48,000 employees of the RTC are on strike demanding among others the merger of the corporation with the government, a demand rejected by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The strike entered day 24 on Monday.
