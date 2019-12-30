Take the pledge to vote

Another Tourist Dies After Complaining of 'Uneasiness' at Goa's Sunburn Festival

This comes days after two tourists from Andhra Pradesh collapsed after feeling uneasy while standing outside the festival venue.

Updated:December 30, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
Panaji: Another tourist, who was in Goa to attend the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Festival, died after complaining of uneasiness near the venue on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased, Sandip Kotta of Bengaluru, complained of "extreme uneasiness" at the festival venue at Vagatore beach in North Goa district, a senior police official said.

"An ambulance was called at the venue and he was rushed to a state-run hospital in Mapusa town where he died minutes after admission," he said, adding that the man's age was not yet known.

This comes days after two tourists from Andhra Pradesh collapsed after feeling uneasy while standing outside the festival venue. They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, police earlier said.

Goa BJP leader Rajendra Arlekar on Monday wondered whether such festivals were required for promotion of tourism.

"Do we really need events like Sunburn to promote tourism? Can we not redefine our priorities in this sector? Let's ponder...," the former minister tweeted.

The three-day Sunburn festival concluded on Sunday with lakhs of music lovers attending it.

The Congress on Sunday claimed drug overdose could be the reason for the death of two tourists from Andhra Pradesh at the Sunburn festival, and it indicated sale of narcotics at the venue.

The state police, however, said no case of drug use or sale has been detected at the festival venue. The Congress demanded that permission for the annual EDM festival be revoked and an inquiry be conducted.

(With PTI inputs)

