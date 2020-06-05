Another Woman Delivers Baby Inside Shramik Special Train at Titlagarh Railway Station in Odisha

Another new life was welcomed in a Shramik special train after a woman passenger gave birth to a baby boy at Titlagarh railway station in Odisha on Friday morning.

The woman, identified as Meena Kumbhar (19) from Thodibahal village in Bolangir district, delivered the baby after the train arrived in Titlagarh at 5.40 a.m., East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said.

The woman had boarded the train at Lingampali in Telangana for Bolangir.

Doctors at the railway health unit in Titlagarh attended to the mother and her newborn. Following the direction of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer (ADMO), both of them were shifted to the Sub-Divisional Hospital at Titlagarh through the Janani ambulance service.

Their condition is stated to be stable.

This is the third delivery case on a Shramik special train under the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway and also in Odisha and the 37th case in Indian railways.

