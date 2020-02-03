Another Wuhan University Student from Kerala Tested Positive with Novel Coronavirus
The medical student is in an isolation ward at Kanhangad district hospital in Kasaragod, Health Minister K K Shailaja informed the state assembly.
Nurses look at N95 masks inside a Coronavirus ward at a government hospital in Vijayawada, Saturday, February 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: The third novel coronavirus case has been reported in India, with another Keralite student who returned from Wuhan university on Monday testing positive for the infection.
The condition of the student is "stable", she said.
Out of the 104 samples tested till Sunday, three have tested positive.
This is the third positive case reported from Kerala.
Two earlier positive cases, also of students who came back from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, were reported from Thrissur and Alapuzha districts.
The minister made the statement in the assembly under Rule 300 in the wake of three positive cases reported from the state.
A total of 1,999 people, who have a travel history from China and other affected countries, are under observation in Kerala,of whom 75 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
The remaining 1,924 are under home quarantine as per a medical bulletin issued on Sunday night.
The minister has made it clear that those under observation at home should keep away from public functions and should not participate in any events or go out of their homes during the 28 day incubation period.
