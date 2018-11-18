English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Another Youth Abducted by Suspected Militants in Shopian After 2 ISIS-Style Killings in 48 Hours
The abducted youth has been identified as Suhail Ahmad, a resident of a village in Shopian.
Srinagar: Another youth has been abducted by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district a day after terrorists killed a second teen in ISIS-style execution.
The abduction comes after the gruesome killings of 17-year-old Nadeem Manzoor and 19-year-old Huzaif Kuttay. While Manzoor’s body was pumped with bullets, Manzoor’s throat was slit. Both were residents of Shopian.
Ahmad’s abduction was reported hours after two militants belonging to the Al-Badar outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian. The slain militants have been identified as Nawaz Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Rebban Zainapora, and Yawar Wani, a resident of Batnoor Litter Pulwama.
Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo had threatened to kill more youth in an audio message released along with the video of Manzoor’s brutal killing. The video, which went viral, showed militants pumping a volley of bullets into Manzoor. In another video shot before his killing, Manzoor, in militants' custody, is seen telling them that he informed the Army about the presence of militants in his native village.
Naikoo defended Manzoor's killing, saying he was an informer. "Manzoor informed the Army about two militants who were then killed in an encounter," Naikoo said, referring to a November 6 gunfight in Safanagri area of Shopian.
"We do not want to kill anyone, but they (informers) are forcing us. We will expose more such videos in the future and traitors will face similar fate," he said.
The HM commander also warned panchs and sarpanchs of "justice", saying "they should wait for their turn".
