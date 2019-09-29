Ansal API Vice Chairman Detained at IGI on Way to UK, Handed over to UP Police

New Delhi: Real estate firm Ansal API's Vice Chairman Pranav Ansal, who is facing charges of fraud and cheating, was detained at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early Sunday as he was on his way to London, an official said.

According to immigration officials, Ansal was supposed to take an Air India flight for London, but he was detained at the airport and later handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

A senior official said that a Look-Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Pranav Ansal on the request of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Ansal, who faces over two dozen FIRs for cheating, fraud and fund diversion, will be produced in a court on Monday in Lucknow.

