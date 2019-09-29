Ansal API Vice Chairman Detained at IGI on Way to UK, Handed over to UP Police
According to immigration officials, Ansal was supposed to take an Air India flight for London, but he was detained at the airport and later handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police.
Pranav Ansal (Credits: pranav ansal)
New Delhi: Real estate firm Ansal API's Vice Chairman Pranav Ansal, who is facing charges of fraud and cheating, was detained at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early Sunday as he was on his way to London, an official said.
According to immigration officials, Ansal was supposed to take an Air India flight for London, but he was detained at the airport and later handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police.
A senior official said that a Look-Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Pranav Ansal on the request of the Uttar Pradesh Police.
Ansal, who faces over two dozen FIRs for cheating, fraud and fund diversion, will be produced in a court on Monday in Lucknow.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: All Previous Winners and What They are Doing Now
- Amy Jackson Shares Photo of Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son on Instagram
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hints at a Fast and Furious Reunion with Vin Diesel
- Why Would You Want OnePlus TV When Samsung The Frame QLED Can be Yours For Rs 54,499?
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth 23 Crore Rupees, Released It Back Into the Sea