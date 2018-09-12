English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anshdeep Singh Bhatia Becomes First Turbaned Sikh in US President Donald Trump’s Security Team
Anshdeep, whose family had moved from Kanpur to Ludhiana during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was reportedly inducted into the presidential security team last week.
(Photo: Twitter handle of Hardeep Singh Puri)
New Delhi: Ludhiana-born Anshdeep Singh Bhatia became the first turbaned Sikh to be inducted into the security team of US President Donald Trump, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.
Ludhiana-born Anshdeep Singh Bhatia refused to change his 'looks' & went to court against this rider.
Sikh sangat is proud as he now becomes the first turbaned Sikh to be inducted into US President's security detail.
ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਰੋਮਿ ਰੋਮਿ ਹਰਿ ਧਿਆਵੈ ॥
ਨਾਨਕ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਸਾਚਿ ਸਮਾਵੈ ॥੨੭॥ pic.twitter.com/cKGcUQyTCw
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 12, 2018
