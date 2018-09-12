GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Anshdeep Singh Bhatia Becomes First Turbaned Sikh in US President Donald Trump’s Security Team

Anshdeep, whose family had moved from Kanpur to Ludhiana during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was reportedly inducted into the presidential security team last week.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2018, 3:39 PM IST
(Photo: Twitter handle of Hardeep Singh Puri)
New Delhi: Ludhiana-born Anshdeep Singh Bhatia became the first turbaned Sikh to be inducted into the security team of US President Donald Trump, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Bhatia had lost his uncle in the riots when a mob targeted their family in Kanpur’s KDA Colony. His father Devendra Singh was reportedly also shot at thrice during the riots.

Bhatia’s father, who ran a pharmaceutical business, moved to the US with his immediate family in 2000, the report said.

According to Puri’s tweet, Bhatia was asked to change his ‘look’ for the job in presidential security team, but went to court against the diktat. “Sikh sangat is proud as he now becomes the first turbaned Sikh to be inducted into US President's security detail,” Puri tweeted.

