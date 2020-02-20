Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sharjeel Imam Brought to Assam for Interrogation; Court Sends Him to Police Remand For 4 Days

The student, who came into the limelight during the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh against the CAA, was arrested from Bihar' on January 28 over inflammatory speeches.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2020, 10:35 PM IST
Sharjeel Imam Brought to Assam for Interrogation; Court Sends Him to Police Remand For 4 Days
File photo of Sharjeel Imam.

Guwahati: JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested on charges of sedition, was brought to Assam on Thursday evening for interrogation. Imam was brought to the city from New Delhi by train and then taken to a hospital for medical checkup, Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI. After his checkup, Imam was produced before the chief judicial magistrate's court which sent him to four day's police remand, he said.

The police had sought 14 days' remand to interrogate him. The student, who came into the limelight during the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 in a case of allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and in Aligarh.

Imam was slapped with a sedition case after his alleged speeches went viral on social media wherein he was heard speaking about Assam's possible secession from the country in the wake of the CAA. A case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered against him in Assam.

On Tuesday, the Delhi police had named Imam as "instigator" in its charge sheet filed against 17 people in a case related to violence during protests against the CAA at New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia last year.

