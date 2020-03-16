Take the pledge to vote

Anti-CAA Hoardings: UP Govt to File Compliance Report In HC Today, May Ask For More Time

Citing the hearing being taken up in the Supreme Court, sources in the state government revealed that authorities might ask for more time for filing the compliance report.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 16, 2020, 10:28 AM IST
Hoardings featuring the names, photos and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government will file a compliance report with registrar general at the Allahabad High Court on Monday, following the HC orders of removing the ‘name-and-shame’ hoardings of anti-CAA protestors.

Citing the hearing being taken up in the Supreme Court, sources in the state government revealed that authorities might ask for more time for filing the compliance report. The controversial hoardings were erected with the names, pictures, and addresses of anti-CAA protesters who allegedly indulged in violence in December, last year.

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government that it's decision to put up hoardings identifying anti-CAA protesters has no backing in law. However, SC did not pass any interim order and stated the matter would be heard next week by a three-judge bench.

A vacation bench of Justices UU Lalit and Aniruddha Bose told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, that it is a matter of ‘great importance’ and the state government has the power to put such posters.

The apex court is hearing an appeal filed by the UP government challenging order of the Allahabad HC directing the state administration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests. The banners were erected at major road crossings in the busy Hazratganj area of the state’s capital on the orders of the CM Adityanath. In Lucknow, around 50 people were identified by police as alleged rioters and were served notices to compensate for the public and private property damages.

