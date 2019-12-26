Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Anti-CAA Protest: Congress' Mateen Ahmed and AAP's Abdul Rehman Named in FIR After Violence in Seelampur

The Delhi Police have claimed the leaders played an important role in instigating the crowd against the authorities, which led to the 'clashes'.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:December 26, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anti-CAA Protest: Congress' Mateen Ahmed and AAP's Abdul Rehman Named in FIR After Violence in Seelampur
Brick-bats lie on a road as Anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protestors clash with the police at Seelampur in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Former MLA and Congress leader Mateen Ahmed and East Delhi MCD councillor and AAP leader Abdul Rehman have been named in the FIR in connection with violence during the protest against the Citizenship Act in Seelampur.

The Delhi Police have claimed the leaders played an important role in instigating the crowd against the authorities, which led to the "clashes". According to complainant, the SHO of Zaffrabad, Councilor Abdul Rehman had "provoked a crowd" to join the protesters. Mateen Ahmed.

The FIR states that Congress' Mateen Ahmed proceeded with his bike rally in the area despite being denied permission. In a statement to ABP news channel, Ahmed, however, denied his involvement in the violence.

So far, 21 people have been arrested and charged with arson, rioting and assault.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram