Anti-CAA Protest: Congress' Mateen Ahmed and AAP's Abdul Rehman Named in FIR After Violence in Seelampur
The Delhi Police have claimed the leaders played an important role in instigating the crowd against the authorities, which led to the 'clashes'.
Brick-bats lie on a road as Anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protestors clash with the police at Seelampur in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Former MLA and Congress leader Mateen Ahmed and East Delhi MCD councillor and AAP leader Abdul Rehman have been named in the FIR in connection with violence during the protest against the Citizenship Act in Seelampur.
The Delhi Police have claimed the leaders played an important role in instigating the crowd against the authorities, which led to the "clashes". According to complainant, the SHO of Zaffrabad, Councilor Abdul Rehman had "provoked a crowd" to join the protesters. Mateen Ahmed.
The FIR states that Congress' Mateen Ahmed proceeded with his bike rally in the area despite being denied permission. In a statement to ABP news channel, Ahmed, however, denied his involvement in the violence.
So far, 21 people have been arrested and charged with arson, rioting and assault.
