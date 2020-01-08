Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Anti-CAA Protest: Delhi Court Directs Tihar Jail to Provide Urgent Medical Treatment to Bhim Army Chief

Azad's application claimed he was suffering from polucythemia, a disorder of blood thickness, and "requires continuous checkup from the doctors concerned from AIIMS, who are supervising his treatment for a long time".

PTI

Updated:January 8, 2020, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anti-CAA Protest: Delhi Court Directs Tihar Jail to Provide Urgent Medical Treatment to Bhim Army Chief
File photo of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar.

New Delhi: A Delhi court directed the Tihar jail authorities on Wednesday to provide urgent medial treatment to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, arrested in connection with violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in old Delhi's Daryaganj area, his lawyer said.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma passed the directions in an interim order and put up the matter for detailed hearing on Thursday.

In a brief hearing on Wednesday, the jail authorities sought time to file Azad's medical report in response to his application seeking treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital, said advocate Mehmood Pracha, who represented Azad.

The application claimed that Azad was suffering from polucythemia, a disorder of blood thickness, and "requires continuous checkup from the doctors concerned from AIIMS, who are supervising his treatment for a long time".

If the treatment was not provided urgently to Azad, it might lead to cardiac arrest, the application stated. The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi court.

Azad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on December 20, despite not having police permission.

The marching protesters were stopped by the police and paramilitary personnel near the Delhi Gate, after which they turned violent, setting a car on fire and damaging a few other vehicles. The police had resorted to lathicharge and used a water cannon to control the situation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram