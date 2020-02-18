Anti-CAA Protest: Madras HC Bars Muslim Outfits in Chennai from Conducting Assembly Siege
Announcing the directive, the two-judge bench of the Madras High Court granted the interim injunction till March 11.
File photo of the Madras High Court.
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained a body of Muslim outfits from going ahead with its proposed agitation to lay siege to the Tamil Nadu assembly pressing their demand for a House resolution against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR).
A bench of justices M Sathyanaraya and R Hemalatha granted the interim injunction till March 11, restraining the the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations and its allied associations from organising the agitation, proposed for Wednesday.
Passing the interim order on a PIL which sought to forebear the police from granting permission to the agitation, the bench posted the matter to March 12 for further hearing.
The court, however, made it clear that it was not expressing any opinion on the CAA, NRC, and NPR.
