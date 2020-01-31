Take the pledge to vote

Anti CAA-protest: Several Booked for Attacking Police in Malviya Nagar

There were several women protesters who also misbehaved with an on-duty policeman, a senior police officer said.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 10:53 PM IST
Representative image.

New Delhi: Several people, who had gathered at a municipal park in Malviya Nagar to oppose the CAA, have been booked for allegedly obstructing police from doing their duty, officials said on Friday.

The people had gathered at the park on Wednesday for the protest and erected a tent there, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and tried to convince them not to encroach any part of the public park. But they attacked police personnel, tearing their uniforms, the officials claimed.

"We have registered a case for obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions. They are in process of identifying the accused from a video of the incident made by locals," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said.

There were several women protesters who also misbehaved with an on-duty policeman, a senior police officer said.

