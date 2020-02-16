Stopped from Marching to Amit Shah's Home, CAA Protesters Return to Their Tent in Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: After weeks of staying put on the road in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the women protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act marched towards Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence with scores of other protesters on Sunday but had to return after denial of permission.

As the march began on Sunday afternoon, the elderly women, popular now as ‘Shaheen Bagh dadis’, walked up to the police where barricades have been set up and asked for an update on their request for permission to meet the home minister.

“The administration is keen on this. Their request will be forwarded and when they get permission, we will let them proceed,” a police official told News18.

The protesters then returned to the tent put up on the road in Shaheen Bagh, which has become synonymous with the resistance against CAA. They said they would wait for permission or else “the government should come and meet us”.

The protesters, mainly women, have been staging a sit-in demonstration for the past two months against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

While the police said they had asked the protesters to form a delegation on Saturday, the women said the protest was "leaderless" and it was up to the Home Minister to decide who all he wanted to call for talks.

An announcement in this regard was also made by a speaker from the dais at the protest venue on Saturday. "We are ready to meet the Home Minister. But he should make it clear how many people he wants to meet," Syed Ahmed Taseer, one of the organisers, had said.

In an interaction with a news channel earlier this week, Shah said anyone who wants to discuss issues related to CAA with him can seek time from his office. "(We) will give time within three days," the home minister had said.

Protests had unfolded in Shaheen Bagh, Zakir Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Khureji Khas and other places in the national capital and elsewhere across the country in December to oppose the CAA and the NRC.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims.

Those opposing the law contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along with the NRC is intended to target the Muslim community in India. However, the central government has said that the law is intended to give citizenship to persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away citizenship from anyone.

(With PTI inputs)

