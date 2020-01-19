Anti-CAA Protesters Hold Massive Candlelight March from Jamia University to Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Hundreds of people, including women and children, on Sunday evening took out a massive march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from Jamia university gate to Shaheen Bagh as the chorus to demand repealing of the legislation grew louder in Delhi.

The march was high on symbolism as some locals dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar, while three men assumed the identity of martyred revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, one of them in prison clothes and tied in chains.

The protesters, chanting 'Azadi' and 'CAA-NCR Par Halla Bol', and other slogans also paraded a mock 'detention camp' portrayed with a cell on wheels inside which sat children of multiple faiths and chanted slogans.

People have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh, which has become an epicentre of the anti-CAA agitation in the national capital, for more than a month.

Many of them held candles and others marched holding placards that said, 'We reject CAA, NRC and NPR', 'Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai, Aapas Mein Bhai Bhai'.

