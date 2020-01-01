Take the pledge to vote

Anti-CAA Protestors Take Mass Pledge at India Gate to Defend Constitution

Slogans like 'kagaz nahin dikhayenge' and 'tanashahi nahin chalegi' rant the air before and after protesters took the pledge.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
Anti-CAA Protestors Take Mass Pledge at India Gate to Defend Constitution
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Scores of protesters took a mass pledge at India Gate here on Wednesday to "defend the Constitution" by opposing the recent changes in the citizenship law.

The strength of protesters as well as visitors, who were out to celebrate the New Year, led to the iconic monument area getting extremely crowded, causing the traffic to virtually crawl in adjoining areas.

Slogans like "kagaz nahin dikhayenge" and "tanashahi nahin chalegi" rant the air before and after protesters took the pledge.

