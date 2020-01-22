Anti-CAA Protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh a 'Threat to Security', Says Vijay Goel
The protest against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi has been going on for over a month. The protest began immediately after violent anti-CAA protest in Jamia Nagar on December 15 last year.
The women of Shaheen Bagh have become a symbol of resistance against the CAA and NRC.
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Wednesday termed the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh a "threat to security" and said it was being held by "misled" people.
The protest against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi has been going on for over a month. The protest began immediately after violent anti-CAA protest in Jamia Nagar on December 15 last year.
Goel also praised Delhi Police for containing the "threat to security" due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh.
"What is happening in Shaheen Bagh is a very big threat to security. Who are they to tell whether an ambulance or a bus will pass through the road or not," Goel said at a press conference.
The traffic linking Badarapur, Kalindi Kunj and other areas in southeast Delhi to Noida has been affected due to the protest at Shaheen Bagh.
"The way they are mocking law and order, blocking the road, preventing people from going to office and children to schools for so many days, its a threat to security," he said.
Lauding the Delhi Police, he said the force has prevented the "security threat" from becoming bigger.
"Delhi Police is applying its mind to prevent it (protest) from becoming a bigger threat to security," he said.
Goel said businesses worth crores of rupees and normal life in the area was affected due to road block which has also caused problems to office-goers and schoolchildren.
"The silent majority is watching all this. Do not think that if people are not saying anything, they are supporting them (protesters)," said the former Union minister.
He said protesters were "misled" and were not trying to read the CAA.
"They are being misguided and misled. They are not trying to read the Act, and even those who have read it are defining it in an incorrect manner. I do not have any idea how CAA is going to affect anyone's citizenship in the country," he said.
According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 to escape religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. It does not include Muslims.
Goel said he will go to the people to give them the real picture of CAA and also tell them about abrogation of Article 370, triple talaq and issues related to the Ram temple.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Will Inspire Young Girls to Take up Football: Tournament Director Roma Khanna
- The Curious Case of BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga, Twitter 'Troll' Who Could be Future Neta
- Rishi Kapoor Shares This Golden Throwback Pic from Sets of Mughal-e-Azam
- WhatsApp Users, Dark Mode is Finally Rolling Out With Beta For Android: Here is How to Use it
- This is The End of The Road For Vodafone m-Pesa as a Payments App