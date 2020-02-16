Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Anti-CAA Protests Continue for Third Day in Tamil Nadu

The state had witnessed a series of protests against CAA by political parties, including the main opposition DMK and Congress, while some Muslim outfits too had hit the streets to register their opposition to the controversial law.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anti-CAA Protests Continue for Third Day in Tamil Nadu
Representative image.

Chennai: Anti-CAA protests by members of Muslim community continued for the third day on Sunday in Old Washermanpet area in the city and some other parts of Tamil Nadu.

The fresh round of agitations against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after a lull since December, followed the violence that broke out during a protest here on Friday in which four police personnel and some protesters suffered injuries.

Agitators at Old Washermanpet area raised slogans against CAA and sought its withdrawal during the protest, which was peaceful.

"Several Muslim outfits have joined hands and are taking part in the protest today. We seek withdrawal of the CAA..," a protester said.

The state had witnessed a series of protests against CAA by political parties, including the main opposition DMK and Congress, while some Muslim outfits too had hit the streets to register their opposition to the controversial law.

In a related development, several senior IPS officials have been assigned specified areas to maintain law and order.

"In view of the developments on CAA, NRC and NPR issues, officers are directed to take charge immediately of the areas noted, take stock of law and order development and adequate precautionery measures", the order issued by DGP J K Tripathy said.

A report from Coimbatore said members of various Muslim outfits continued their Shaheenbagh-like demonstration in Tirupur for the third day, condemning the police action on anti-CAA agitators in Chennai.

The protesters, including a large number of women, continued their sit-in on a road despite being asked to disperse, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram