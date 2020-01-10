Anti-CAA Protests: Delhi Court Grants Bail to 12 People in Seemapuri Violence Case
Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 each and one surety of like amount.
File photo: Protestors hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia Nagar in New Delhi on Friday.
New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday granted bail to 12 people arrested in connection with violence in Seemapuri area of northeast Delhi during recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 each and one surety of like amount.
The court said most of the accused were in judicial custody since December 21.
It directed them to join investigation as an when required by the investigating officer and not to do "any act which may disturb the public peace".
Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in northeast part of the national capital during protests last month against the Act, police said.
Some of the police personnel received serious injuries and, therefore, section 307 was slapped against them, police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akhilesh Yadav Books Cinema Hall in Lucknow for Special Screening of 'Chhapaak'
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Clocks 1 Million Users; Everyone Really Wants to Avoid Call Drops
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.16.5 Roll-out Begins: Here's How To Download
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Asics Has Decided to Make a Smart Shoe, And It Will do More Than Just Count Steps