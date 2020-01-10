Anti-CAA Protests: Delhi Court Grants Bail to 12 People in Seemapuri Violence Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday granted bail to 12 people arrested in connection with violence in Seemapuri area of northeast Delhi during recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 each and one surety of like amount.

The court said most of the accused were in judicial custody since December 21.

It directed them to join investigation as an when required by the investigating officer and not to do "any act which may disturb the public peace".

Stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri in northeast part of the national capital during protests last month against the Act, police said.

Some of the police personnel received serious injuries and, therefore, section 307 was slapped against them, police said.

