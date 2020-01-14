Take the pledge to vote

Anti-CAA Protests: In Separate Incidents, Students Allege Heckling by Cops, BJP Workers in Bengaluru

In one incident, three Muslim students were allegedly picked up by police, called ‘Pakistanis’ and beaten up at Koramangala in the south-eastern part of Bengaluru.

Deepa Balakrishnan

January 14, 2020
Representative image.

Bengaluru: Two separate incidents of alleged excesses on protesting students took place in the city on Tuesday.

In one incident, three Muslim students were allegedly picked up by police, called ‘Pakistanis’ and beaten up at Koramangala in the south-eastern part of the city.

Police said the assistant commissioner of police under whose jurisdiction Kormangala is located has been asked to personally inquire into the matter and submit a report.

In another case, BJP workers, led by a party MLA, went to an art college to protest against a graffiti of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “sab changa si”.

College students said they were at the receiving end of moral policing by the BJP workers, who heckled them for roaming around the streets in “skimpy” clothes.

A painter also put out a tweet in this regard.

A police officer told News18 the BJP cadres entered the Srishti School of Design to question the defacing of public property. The college administrator has been told by police that they can protest but with prior permission.

No complaint has been filed for either the moral policing of students or trespassing of workers of a political party into the college.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
