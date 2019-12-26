Anti-CAA Protests: Indian Youth Congress Sends Copy of Preamble to PM Modi & Amit Shah
The copies were despatched through courier to all BJP leaders across the country for 'opening the eyes of the leaders' and to prevent further 'destruction' of the basic features of the Constitution.
Indian Youth Congress leaders prepare to dispatch copies of the preamble of Indian Constitution to leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party including Prime Minister Narender Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday sent a copy of the Preamble of the Constitution to Prime Minister Narender Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The copies were despatched through courier to all BJP leaders across the country for "opening the eyes of the leaders" and to prevent further "destruction" of the basic features of the Constitution.
IYC chief BV Srinivas said on one hand, the BJP and its leaders proclaim themselves to be the protectors of the Constitution, while on the other hand, all their policies and actions are aimed at "destroying" even the basic fabrics of the Constitution.
Srinivas said Modi should answer the nation when would he be able to take away the "eclipse of uncertainity, poverty, unemployment from the lives of the people of the nation".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Go on a Christmas Date, See Pics
- Coach 'Enters' Changing Room During Kolhapur's Women's League Match Despite Ban, Complaint Filed
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join 4 Generations of Kapoor Family to Celebrate Christmas
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years
- An Apple Mac Pro Was Used to Create Animations For The Latest Jumanji Movie