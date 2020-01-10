Anti-CAA Protests LIVE: Priyanka in Varanasi Today; SC to Hear Plea on Transfer of Petitions Challenging Law

Event Highlights Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi Today

Read More Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi’s constituency, today to meet those arrested during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city.Party sources said she will meet Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students, civil society members, and those who were part of protests against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Jan 10, 2020 9:32 am (IST) 'Law is Not to Intimidate': Hemant Soren | After directing Dhanbad administration to drop sedition charges against 3000 anti-CAA protesters, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said law is there not to gag voices but to instil a sense of security among the people. In a significant decision, Soren had on Wednesday given order to withdraw sedition charges slapped against 3000 people in Dhanbad for taking out a procession against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA). "Law is not to intimidate the people or gag their voices, instead (it should) instill a sense of security among the people," Soren tweeted hours after issuing the instruction to the Dhanbad administration. Jan 10, 2020 9:25 am (IST) Will Mamata and Modi Share Dias in Kolkata? Amid the wide-spread protests against recent changes in the citizenship law, the prospect of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharing dias with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 150th anniversary function of Kolkata Port Trust here on Sunday remained uncertain on Thursday. There was neither any confirmation nor denial on whether Banerjee would attend the programme, said a senior Trinamool Congress leader. Jan 10, 2020 8:49 am (IST) A private school in Ahmedabad had to face angry parents after it asked students to write congratulatory pastcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The trustee of Little Star School in Maninagar area said later that it was only a writing exercise, and the cards were not meant to be posted. The school is affiliated to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. A video on social media showed parents protesting against the school's initiative, and tearing up a few postcards themselves. Jan 10, 2020 8:44 am (IST) Gandhi will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Friday to meet those arrested during the anti-CAA protests in the city.Party sources said she will meet Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students, civil society members, and those who were part of protests against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Read full report here. Jan 10, 2020 8:40 am (IST) Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi Today | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to meet those who were arrested during the anti-CAA.Party sources said she will meet Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students, civil society members, and those who were part of protests against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Jan 10, 2020 8:37 am (IST) Tiranaga March in Hyderabad | In Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be leading a Tiranaga march in Hyderabad. Jan 10, 2020 8:36 am (IST) TMC Student Wing to Hold Protest | The student wing of TMC, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, will hold a sit-in protest against the CAA at Esplanade in central Kolkata from afternoon. A march against CAA/NRC, led by author and activist Harsh Mander, will also be held in central Kolkata at 1.30 pm. Jan 10, 2020 8:30 am (IST) A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde will be hearing the transfer petition of the Centre seeking transfer of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) pending before different high courts to the top court.

Since taking charge of the politically crucial state, Gandhi has been quietly putting in the much-required footwork in UP, organising meetings and setting the house in order.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear the plea of the Centre seeking transfer of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) pending before different high courts to the top court.



Protests across the country against the contentious legislation continue as the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, students’ wing of TMC, will sit on indefinite dharna against CAA at Esplanade in central Kolkata.



A march against CAA and NRC — called Million March — led by author and activist Harsh Mander will also take place in central Kolkata.



The Asaduddin Owaisi-led United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) will take out a ‘Tiranga rally’ in Hyderabad.