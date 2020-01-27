Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anti-CAA Resolutions Passed by Non-NDA Ruled States Wrong, Says Bihar Speaker

The Centre has complete jurisdiction over the issue of citizenship and state governments cannot do anything on it, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary said.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
Anti-CAA Resolutions Passed by Non-NDA Ruled States Wrong, Says Bihar Speaker
Representative image.

Sheikhpura: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Monday asserted that resolutions passed by non-NDA ruled state Assemblies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were wrong.

The Centre has complete jurisdiction over the issue of citizenship and state governments cannot do anything on it, Choudhary told reporters here.

"The passage of resolutions against the CAA by state Assemblies of non-NDA ruled states is a tool to put political pressure on the Centre," Chaudhary said.

Assemblies of Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab and West Bengal have passed resolutions demanding that the contentious citizenship law be withdrawn.

"The issue of citizenship comes under the Centre's jurisdiction. Parliament has the power to make laws on citizenship. It is the constitutional duty of all the state

governments to implement the law enacted by Parliament on citizenship," said the Speaker who won from Sarairanjan seat of Samastipur district on JD(U) ticket.

Intense politics is continuing across the nation on the CAA, proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), he said.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar said earlier this month that a country-wide implementation of NRC was "needless" and had "no justification".

Kumar who is heading a coalition government with the BJP in Bihar had also said that a discussion in the state Assembly was needed on the CAA, NRC and the NPR.

The party had voted in favour of the CAA in both houses of Parliament. JD(U) national vice president Prashant Kishor, however, has taken strong exception to the law and even thanked the Congress for passing resolutions on CAA.

