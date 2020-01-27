Anti-CAA Stir: Allahabad HC Asks UP Govt to File Report on 'Police Atrocities' by Feb 17
The two-judge bench asked the state government to mention how many people were killed during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and complaints registered against police.
File photo of anti-CAA protestors and police personnel clashing in Lucknow.
Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the state government to submit a report on allegations of police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters by February 17, the next date of hearing.
A two-judge Bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Verma, passed the order hearing a number of public interest litigations.
The court asked the state government to mention how many people died during anti-CAA protests and complaints registered against police.
The court also asked whether truthfulness of media reports in this regard has been examined or not. About 20 people were killed during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh on December 20.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TikTok Star Puts on Modi Mask While Walking Next to Arvind Kejriwal in Rally and We're Very Confused
- Australian Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios LIVE Score and Updates: Nadal Beats Kyrgios in 4 Sets, Through to Quarters
- #RIPMamba: From Trump to Obama, Fans Mourn Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant's Death
- This Compilation of Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Gianna's On-Court Moments Has Left Fans in Tears
- Kids Have This Really Cool Trick With Apple AirPods to Talk Without Actually Speaking