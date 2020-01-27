Anti-CAA Stir: Allahabad HC Asks UP Govt to File Report on 'Police Atrocities' by Feb 17

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the state government to submit a report on allegations of police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters by February 17, the next date of hearing.

A two-judge Bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Verma, passed the order hearing a number of public interest litigations.

The court asked the state government to mention how many people died during anti-CAA protests and complaints registered against police.

The court also asked whether truthfulness of media reports in this regard has been examined or not. About 20 people were killed during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh on December 20.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.