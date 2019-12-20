Anti-CAA Stir: Delhi Reels Under Massive Traffic Jams Due to Multiple Protests
Commuters faced difficulties in reaching their destination due to traffic restrictions following the multiple protests against the new legislation.
New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and others hold a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jama Masjid after the Friday prayers, in New Delhi, Dec. 20, 2019. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The national capital reeled under massive traffic jams due to multiple protests on Friday against the amended Citizenship Act, with thousands of people hitting the streets forcing police to put restrictions on vehicle movements in several areas.
Roads leading to Jama Masjid, Daryaganj, Delhi Gate, India Gate, Jantar Mantar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Seelampur, Seemapuri, Jafrabad and Jantar Mantar were put under traffic restrictions for several hours to check the movement of demonstrators.
Commuters faced difficulties in reaching their destination due to traffic restrictions following the multiple protests against the new legislation.
Daryaganj road was closed during the day in view of the proposed protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. In the evening, the road was opened for traffic movement.
"Traffic movement is closed on Old Iron Bridge, Pushta Road & carriageway from Seelampur to Yamuna Vihar due to demonstration," Traffic Police said in its earlier tweet.
The Delhi Traffic Police also closed the stretch between Mandi House and ITO owing to the anti-Citizenship Act protests.
"Traffic movement is closed from Mandi House to ITO due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said. However, the road stretch was opened for vehicular movement later in the evening.
In one of the tweets earlier in the day, the Traffic Police said Maujpur Chowk traffic was heavy due to demonstration, requesting commuters to avoid the stretch.
The city has been witnessing a number of protests against the amended citizenship law for the past six days.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Kids in Red Dancing to Jingle Bells with a Desi 'Sinkari Twist'
- In a First, Chennaiyin FC Goal in ISL Overturned After Kerala Blasters Protest Against 'Wrong' Free-kick
- Airtel Free Calls on Wi-Fi: Will it Work on Your Apple iPhone, OnePlus or Xiaomi Phone?
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: A LOT of Power is Just One of The Ingredients