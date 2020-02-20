Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anti-CAA Stir Site Turns Marriage Venue for Muslim Couple in Coimbatore

The marriage was solemnised by an Imam, with the bride Reshma and groom Abdul Kalam exchaging vows amid slogans against the new law.

PTI

February 20, 2020
Anti-CAA Stir Site Turns Marriage Venue for Muslim Couple in Coimbatore
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Coimbatore: A Muslim couple entered into wedlock amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act here by over 1,000 people, including women, on Thursday.

The ceremony took place under a canopy erected at the protest venue at Aathupalam and was witnessed by the protesters, who have been on a sit-in since Wednesday seeking withdrawal of the CAA, proposed National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

The marriage was solemnised by an Imam, with the bride Reshma and groom Abdul Kalam exchaging vows amid slogans against the new law.

Family members and those present at the venue blessed the couple. A Muslim couple, holding an anti-CAA placard, got married at the venue of the ongoing protest against CAA in Chennai on Monday.

