Anti-CAA Stir: Students Can Protest as Long Until Peace Not Disturbed, Says Punjab CM
Reacting to a protest call given by student unions for January 1 in universities and colleges across the state, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said nobody will be allowed to disturb peace at any cost.
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Tuesday said students can agitate against the CAA and the NRC in the state as long as their protest stays peaceful.
Reacting to a protest call given by student unions for January 1 in universities and colleges across the state, the CM said nobody will be allowed to disturb peace at any cost.
"Holding protests is the democratic right of every citizen and people, including students, are within their right to stage a peaceful dharna, march etc. against draconian initiatives of the central government, as long as such protests are conducted peacefully," Singh said in a statement here.
He said as long as the protesters did not take law into their hands, police would not prevent them from carrying out their proposed agitation.
Police had been directed to come down heavily against any attempt by the protesters to vandalise public property or otherwise indulge in any violence, Singh said.
The Punjab CM also urged student leaders to keep a check on possible infiltration of "goonda" elements and ensure that the proposed protest was carried out peacefully. Peaceful protests in some other states had ended up in violence due to such infiltrations, he stressed.
Singh said police would maintain strict vigil not just in and around universities but also public places across the state throughout the day.
During a dharna organised by the Punjab Congress in Ludhiana on Monday, the chief minister had reiterated that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act would not be allowed to be implemented in the state under any circumstances.
The CM had said that his government was opposed to the CAA and the National Register of Citizens in view of their "divisive and discriminatory" nature.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Credits Priyanka Chopra for This Stunning 'Morning Meditation' Pic
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update: Season 11 Royal Pass Rewards Leaked
- Krishna Shroff Expresses Love for Boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger Calls Him 'Poor Guy'
- Desi Cats: Images of Felines Re-imagined as Indian Sweets are Bringing Festive Cheer on Twitter
- Airtel Raises Minimum Monthly Recharge for Prepaid Users