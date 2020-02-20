Anti-CAA Stir: Women Protesters at Ghantaghar in Lucknow Go on Indefinite Fast After Month-long Agitation

Lucknow: The protest against the amended Citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the iconic clock tower (ghantaghar) in Lucknow has taken a new turn as a group of women protesters have started indefinite fast at the protest site. The protest at Ghantaghar has been going on for more than a month now, undeterred by several FIRs by police against the protesters.

Hundreds of women protesters started indefinite fast on Wednesday as they claimed that the government was not taking cognizance of their issues even after a month of agitation. Speaking to News18, one of the protester Shabi Fatima said, “We have been sitting on a protest for more than a month but the government is not ready to listen to our demands. Now we are starting indefinite fast and we will not give up until someone from the government listens to our demands.”

Another female protester at Ghantaghar, Suman, said, “There are continuous efforts from police and administration to quell our protests, but we are not going to give up. The government will have to talk to us, we are not ready to bow down to the pressure being built on us.”

There were also reports of door-to-door campaign by another group of women protesters to garner more support for the agitation.

From reciting the National Anthem and the Preamble to singing patriotic songs and chanting numerous slogans, these have kept the crowd going on for more than a month now.

Meanwhile, police forces have also been deployed near the protest site. Several FIRS have been filed and hundreds of unnamed people have been accused of violating section 144 of the Indian Penal Code but nothing has deterred the protesters till now.

