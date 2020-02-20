Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Anti-CAA Stir: Women Protesters at Ghantaghar in Lucknow Go on Indefinite Fast After Month-long Agitation

Hundreds of women protesters in Lucknow started indefinite fast on Wednesday as they claimed that the government was not taking cognizance of their issues even after a month of agitation.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 20, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Anti-CAA Stir: Women Protesters at Ghantaghar in Lucknow Go on Indefinite Fast After Month-long Agitation
For representation: Women and children at Lucknow's Ghantaghar to protest against CAA

Lucknow: The protest against the amended Citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the iconic clock tower (ghantaghar) in Lucknow has taken a new turn as a group of women protesters have started indefinite fast at the protest site. The protest at Ghantaghar has been going on for more than a month now, undeterred by several FIRs by police against the protesters.

Hundreds of women protesters started indefinite fast on Wednesday as they claimed that the government was not taking cognizance of their issues even after a month of agitation. Speaking to News18, one of the protester Shabi Fatima said, “We have been sitting on a protest for more than a month but the government is not ready to listen to our demands. Now we are starting indefinite fast and we will not give up until someone from the government listens to our demands.”

Another female protester at Ghantaghar, Suman, said, “There are continuous efforts from police and administration to quell our protests, but we are not going to give up. The government will have to talk to us, we are not ready to bow down to the pressure being built on us.”

There were also reports of door-to-door campaign by another group of women protesters to garner more support for the agitation.

From reciting the National Anthem and the Preamble to singing patriotic songs and chanting numerous slogans, these have kept the crowd going on for more than a month now.

Meanwhile, police forces have also been deployed near the protest site. Several FIRS have been filed and hundreds of unnamed people have been accused of violating section 144 of the Indian Penal Code but nothing has deterred the protesters till now.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram