Drenched in Rain During Anti-CAA Protests, 50-Year-Old Woman Dies in Lucknow

Lucknow: A woman resident of old Lucknow, aged above 50, died of cardiac arrest after getting drenched in rains and falling ill while participating in an anti-CAA protest in the city's Ghantaghar area, the office-bearer of an outfit spearheading the stir said on Monday.

Rihai Manch's general secretary Rajiv Yadav said Farida died on Saturday.

"Farida got drenched in rains and was admitted to a city hospital after she fell ill. Despite her family asking her not to participate in the protest, till she gets medically fit, Farida wanted to participate in the protest again," he said.

Last month too, a 20-year-old woman, Tayyaba, had died under similar circumstances, said Yadav.

Both women were residents of Old Lucknow, Yadav said, adding that the anti-CAA protest at Lucknow's Ghantaghar had begun on January 17.

Yadav also accused the police of not allowing protestors to put up a tent at the protest venue.

When contacted, Lucknow's Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Naveen Arora said, "The protestors were not allowed to put up tents because they had not sought any permission holding dharna."

"We never gave any permission for the protest or dharna, which is in gross violation of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city under section 144 of the CrPC," he said.

As far as, the recent death of the woman is concerned, as per the post-mortem report, she died of pulmonary cardiac arrest," the joint CP added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.