Anti-CAB Protests: Mobile Internet and Messaging Services Withdrawn in Meghalaya
The district administration in the state capital has also clamped curfew in areas under two police stations in view of the 'serious' deterioration of law and order.
A protestor adds a log to a fire as he blocks a road, during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Guwahati. (Image: PTI)
Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Thursday withdrew mobile Internet and messaging services across the state for the next 48 hours due to deteriorating law and order situation triggered by protests over contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, officials said.
The services have been withdrawn since 5 pm Thursday. The district administration in the state capital has also clamped curfew in areas under two police stations in view of the "serious" deterioration of law and order.
The curfew will come into effect from 10 pm tonight till further orders, they said.
Additional Home Secretary CVD Diengdoh issued the order after receiving inputs from the police and the district administrations across the state, they said.
"Messaging platforms like SMS, WhatsApp and social media platforms like facebook, twitter and You Tube are likely to be used for transmission of information through pictures, videos and text that have the potential to cause civil unrest and exacerbate the law and order situation," Diengdoh said in the order.
Burning and vandalisation of vehicles this afternoon led to chaotic situation in the Police Bazaar area and Iew Duh area, resulting in imposition of curfew in all neighbourhoods that include areas under Sadar PS and Lumdiengjri PS, District deputy commissioner M W Nongbri told PTI.
She said at least 20 localities will be affected by the curfew which will be effective from 10 pm tonight until further orders.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband
- La Liga Appoints Cricketer Rohit Sharma as Brand Ambassador in India
- Google Top Trends 2019: Cricket World Cup Most Searched News Event in India
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles